Judge OKs Lawsuit Against Church: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has ruled that parents of children in the Roman Catholic Church and survivors of sexual abuse by clergy members can move forward with a lawsuit against the Diocese of Pittsburgh alleging that it has not fulfilled its obligations under state law to report child sexual abusers. Lawyers for the plaintiffs say the lawsuit is the first time a private citizen has been allowed to challenge an institution to prove it is complying with a reporting law. The ruling Tuesday granted a preliminary dismissal to the state’s other dioceses because the lawsuit did not include specific allegations against them.

ALLENTOWN (AP) – Mack Trucks plans to lay off 305 employees at its assembly plant north of Philadelphia. The company is blaming the layoffs at its Lower Macungue Township plant on a downturn in the heavy-duty truck market. The (Allentown) Morning Call says the layoffs will take effect at the end of February. The cuts represent about 13% of the plant’s payroll. The layoffs were expected after Mack said last month that it would need to slow production to cope with reduced demand. Mack expects the North American truck market to be down nearly 30% this year.

UNIONTOWN (AP) – The newly elected treasurer of a small city in western Pennsylvania says city officials plotted to block her from taking office because she is black. Uniontown Treasurer-elect Antoinette Hodge alleges in a lawsuit that a city councilman took action to prevent her from being sworn in as scheduled.

She says he called her a “colored girl” in a discussion with officials at a bonding agency. Councilman Martin Gatti denies using racist language and says he had legitimate questions about Hodge’s financial background. Hodge is suing the city, Gatti and another official.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — An altercation over a man’s open support of President Donald Trump led to an active shooter scare at a Pennsylvania mall. Police say a Trump supporter who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat pulled a gun in another man who threatened to assault him if he did not remove the hat. Police say the alleged assailant swatted at the hat to knock it off the man’s head. The Citizens Voice reports that details of the Dec. 30 dispute spread on social media and caused a panic at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre. Police say the Trump support.

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, say they plan “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.” A message from the couple issued Wednesday by Buckingham Palace said they intend to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America while carving out “a progressive new role within this institution.”

The palace issued a second statement later acknowledging Harry and Meghan’s “desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.” Harry is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and sixth in line to the throne. Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, his wife was an American actress known as Meghan Markle.

NEW YORK (AP) – Justin Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pop star wrote that it’s been a rough couple of years but he’s been getting the right treatment. Bieber’s post promised that he’ll “be back and better than ever.” Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks.

Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms. Bieber says he will discuss battling the tick-borne infection on his upcoming YouTube docu-series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which debuts on Jan. 27.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Florida mom says doctors told her she had a better chance of winning the lottery than of giving birth to two sets of twins in the same year. But Alexzandria Wolliston says she feels like she hit the jackpot with the births of Mark and Malakhi in March and Kaleb and Kaylen in late December. The West Palm Beach woman also has a 3-year-old daughter at home. She said she recently learned that both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth, which makes her believe her four babies are a blessing from above.

HOLLYWOOD (AP) – ABC has given the go-ahead to a pilot for “thirtysomething(else),” a sequel to the series that followed a group of baby boomers and their struggles. A new group of actors will play the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast. Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig have signed on to reprise their roles.

The Philadelphia-set series ran from 1987-91. Soon after “thirtysomething” debuted, its title became a catchphrase to describe baby boomers in their 30s. Original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick are returning, and Zwick will direct.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – If swiping a credit card is too much of a chore, you’ll soon be able to pay for gas by voice. Later this year, those who have Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa in their car will be able to drive into Exxon and Mobil stations and say, “Alexa, pay for gas.” Alexa will then ask you to confirm what station you’re at and which pump you’re using.

The card on your Amazon card will get charged, but Alexa won’t pump your gas for you. You’ll need to get out of the car for that. The new feature is part of Amazon’s push to get into more cars. At the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, Amazon announced several deals with automakers, including bringing Alexa to Lamborghinis and its Fire TV streaming service to BMWs. Amazon says the gas station feature will be available at 11,500 locations.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period short-handed to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Robert Hagg and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who improved their NHL-best home record to 14-2-4. Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia. Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby finished with 24 saves.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 122 Indiana 108

Final San Antonio 129 Boston 114

Final OT Toronto 112 Charlotte 110

Final Orlando 123 Washington 89

Final Denver 107 Dallas 106

Final Houston 122 Atlanta 115

Final New Orleans 123 Chicago 108

Final Utah 128 New York 104

Final Milwaukee 107 Golden State 98

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Washington 2

Final SO Winnipeg 4 Toronto 3

Final Dallas 2 Los Angeles 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2)Duke 73 Georgia Tech 64

Final (3)Kansas 79 Iowa St. 53

Final (5)Auburn 83 Vanderbilt 79

Final (7)San Diego St. 72 Wyoming 52

Final (10)Florida St. 78 Wake Forest 68

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit 7 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg at Boston 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N-Y Rangers 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Gonzaga at San Diego 10 p.m.

Minnesota at (8)Michigan St. 9 p.m.

(24)Arizona at (9)Oregon 9 p.m.

Purdue at (19)Michigan 7 p.m.

(21)Memphis at (23)Wichita St. 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Millersburg 68, Williams Valley 66

Mount Carmel 58, Hughesville 52

Shikellamy 52, Mifflinburg 44 – This game was on WKOK and WKOK.com

Troy 59, Canton 55

Wellsboro 80, Sayre Area 42

West Branch 74, Juniata Valley 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 46, Warrior Run 37

Minersville 75, Schuylkill Haven 19

Montoursville 59, Midd-West 42

Mount Carmel 50, Hughesville 28

Penns Valley 55, Clearfield 20

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)