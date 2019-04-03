Judge imposes first jail terms in Penn State fraternity death case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has issued jail sentences to three former Penn State fraternity members in the 2017 death of a pledge, the first defendants to face the prospect of incarceration in a case that rewrote Pennsylvania’s anti-hazing law.

A Centre County judge sentenced former Beta Theta Pi members Tuesday for hazing surrounding the death of 19-year-old sophomore Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Their minimum sentences were one month, two months and three months. They might be allowed to serve them on home monitoring.

Piazza drank heavily the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony and was fatally injured in a series of falls.

Twenty-eight members of the now-shuttered fraternity have faced charges, although the most serious allegations of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault were dismissed or withdrawn.