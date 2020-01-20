Judge holds Sunbury psychologist in contempt

WILLIAMSPORT – A Sunbury psychologist will remain held in contempt and sanctioned over $8,000 for failing to comply with a subpoena and court order in a 2016 civil case–but she says the case involves keeping a patient’s records confidential.

According to PennLive, U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann held Donna Pinter of Psychological Services Clinic Inc. in contempt, saying he has never encountered the ‘obstinance’ displayed by her.

The case stems from a 2016 two tractor-trailer crash involving one of her clients who was injured in the crash, Kenneth Kerlin of Middleburg. He said he was suffering mentally from the crash.

Pinter did not produce Kerlin’s record when served a subpoena in June.

She then said in November she would provide some data, but said Kerlin’s treatment had nothing to do with the case, and copying records was a ‘hardship and waste of trees.” Then when an arrest warrant was issued against her, marshals learned she left the country without advising the court.

Dr. Pinter said the issue is confidential, the client did not want notes released, and Pinter said she has been out of the country on vacation and unable to attend. She says the accident has nothing to do with Kerwin’s mental health history. She asked outloud, “How are people are going to trust therapists if the notes from sessions are turned over to the court without the client’s permission?”

Judge Brann also called Pinter’s defiance ‘extraordinary,’ saying she never objected to the validity of the subpoena or court order. He also said Pinter didn’t provide an adequate excuse.