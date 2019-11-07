Judge doesn’t see issue with Schaeffer DNA testing

SUNBURY – A senior judge now presiding over the Scott Schaeffer exoneration case doesn’t see a problem with possible DNA testing, testing which might help clear Schaeffer of involvement in the case.

According to The Daily Item, Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark asked Deputy Attorney General Christopher Schmidt why the AG’s office doesn’t want to test DNA evidence. The Daily Item says Clark asked, ‘What is the government afraid of?”

Schmidt argued Schaeffer can’t be exonerated of the 1986 murder of Rickey Wolfe because Schaeffer is not guilty of it. Schmidt said Schaeffer made a deal in 2004 after he was granted a new trial to plead no contest to the murder, which released him from prison after 15 years.

Schaeffer’s attorney, Joel Wiest, says his client is still being punished by being denied a certain amount of rights. The judge still has not made a decision on DNA testing.