“Joy Through the Grove” at Knoebels this holiday season

ELYSBURG – There’s some holiday cheer in August as Knoebels Amusement Resort announced its plans to host a drive-through Christmas light display this year. Starting November 27, “Joy Through the Grove” will include 15 miles of string lights and over 400 light up pieces.

In a release, Knoebels says the light display will begin near the Impulse roller coaster, travel down the park’s main boulevard, and go through much of the campground. The event will conclude the first week of January. Additional event details will be shared in November.

In the meantime, Knoebels plans to continue current operations through Labor Day, on weekends in September after Labor Day, and then open again for their annual Hallo-Fun events in October.