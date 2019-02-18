Joseph Feehrer announces running for Snyder Co. Commissioner

BEAVERTOWN – Another Snyder County resident has put his name in the running for county commissioner. Joseph Feehrer of Beavertown has announced his candidacy on the Republican ticket. Feehrer previously served on the Beavertown Borough Council, serving on three different committees.

He says he’s dedicated to increasing industrial employment locally, especially so there are jobs for graduating high school and college students. Feehrer says he also wants to emphasize tourism to enhance the local economy, and increase police presence throughout the county.

Feehrer currently works at Wood-Mode and is a graduate of West Snyder High School and Sun Area Technical School. You can see his full announcement below.

JOSEPH FEEHRER ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY

FOR SNYDER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Joseph Feehrer is a life-long resident of Snyder County. He is seeking the Republican nomination for Snyder County Commissioner in the 2019 primary election.

Feehrer is a graduate of West Snyder High School and Sun Area Technical School. He is currently employed at Wood-Mode Inc. He and his wife of 38 years live in Beavertown. He has two children and three grandchildren.

Feehrer previously served on the Beavertown Borough Council where he served on the Roads and Streets Committee and the Borough Building and Grounds Committee. While serving this elected position, he was also involved with the budget, payroll, EMS and highway aide.

He is an active member of Beaver Lutheran Church. He served ten years on Church Council with four of those years as Council President.

“My goals to improve Snyder County are more than goals, they are visions. I’m dedicated to increasing industry for employment opportunities. I want our graduating high school and college students to have opportunities to stay in Snyder County instead of having to commute long distances or having to relocate elsewhere. I want to put more emphasis on tourism to enhance our local economy. I would like to increase police presence throughout all of Snyder County by implementing cooperatives between the townships, boroughs, county and state. With a cooperative like this, we can make Snyder County a safer place to live.”