Joint Rail Authority to support Focus Central PA initiatives

LEWISBURG – SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority is looking to help attract new companies and jobs to Central Pennsylvania. The JRA presented Focus Central PA with a check for $3,750 on Tuesday, which was accepted by Lauren Bryson, the executive director of Focus Central PA and Jennifer Wakeman, the vice chairman of Focus Central PA.

John Showers, Chairman of the JRA, says they are proud to once again support Focus Central PA in their efforts to locate more rail-served industries in the region. The mission of Focus Central PA is to attract and support expansion of capital investment that creates jobs in the area.

JRA is an eight county municipal authority and owner of six short line railroads. Their goal is to preserve and foster rail service in Central PA. In the last ten years, the Rail Authority has reinvested $43-million into upgrades and replacement of rail facilities and development of additional tracks to serve new industrial sites.