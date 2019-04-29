Joe Biden Hits Home Again: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/29/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — By picking Pennsylvania for his first campaign speech of the presidential race, Joe Biden is signaling he hopes to own what may be the 2020 election’s toughest battleground. Planting a flag in Pennsylvania makes sense for the longtime former senator from Delaware: He was born in Pennsylvania, has numerous ties to it and is using his deep inroads with influential state party figures to his advantage in the primary.

For Democrats, it’s a late primary state that may have little value in the nomination. But Donald Trump’s campaign is already mapping out a strategy to win Pennsylvania a second time, and the Republican won’t easily cede a state that forms the core of his likeliest path back to 270 electoral votes. “It is early in the game, but I just think this imperative in 2020 is such that we have to start early,” said Pennsylvania’s Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who is endorsing the former vice president. Pennsylvania is “so big and it’s so consequential that it’s going to take time to make the case here.”

Biden’s planned speech to an organized labor crowd Monday in Pittsburgh comes days after he announced his candidacy and promptly went to a fundraiser in Philadelphia organized by the area’s prominent Democrats. In Pittsburgh, he’ll receive the endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters and speak about rebuilding the middle class.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say they broke up a cockfighting ring when they raided a Philadelphia home, making nearly two dozen arrests. Roughly 40 roosters and chickens were found in the home Friday night, including some that were dead. Authorities say officers chased down several suspects who tried to flee the scene on foot.

Four suspects suffered broken ankles when they tried to climb over a 30-foot wall.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will care for the surviving birds.

Further details about the ring and those arrested were not disclosed. It’s not clear how long the ring may have been operating at the home.

NAPAKIAK, Alaska (AP) — An early morning fire at an Alaska jail killed two inmates and seriously injured a guard who was trying to release them. The Anchorage Daily News reports that authorities have not yet identified the victims of the fire in the village of Napakiak in southwest Alaska. Alaska State Troopers received a report around 1:30 a.m. yesterday that the jailhouse was “full engulfed in flames” and that two prisoners inside their cells “were not able to get free” of their cells.

The injured guard was flown out of the community by helicopter. Two other guards escaped the building without reported injuries. Police say it was not immediately clear how the fire started, although a guard reported the blaze was the result of a prisoner setting fire to a mattress.

NEW YORK (AP) — The universe belongs to Marvel. “Avengers: Endgame” shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally, reaching a new pinnacle in the blockbuster era that the comic-book studio has come to dominate. The “Avengers” finale far exceeded even its own gargantuan expectations, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The movie had been forecast to open between $260 million and $300 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that “Endgame” blew past the previous record of $257.7 million, set last year by “Avengers: Infinity War” when it narrowly surpassed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($248 million or about $266 million in inflation adjusted dollars.)

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.

“Avengers: Endgame,” $350 million ($859 million international). “Captain Marvel,” $8.1 million. “The Curse of La Llorona,” $7.5 million. “Breakthrough,” $6.3 million. “Shazam!” $5.5 million. “Little,” $3.4 million. “Dumbo,” $3.2 million. “Pet Sematary,” $1.3 million. “Us,” $1.1 million. “Penguins,” $1.1 million.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan are appealing to people to surrender their instant riches after a box with $30,000 fell off the back of a truck. Authorities in Grand Haven say drivers stopped Thursday to pick up cash for themselves. Only $2,500 was immediately recovered and returned to the owner, who had forgotten that a cash box was on the truck’s bumper.

Traffic was backed up on U.S. 31 after money hit the ground. But by Saturday, more money was trickling in. The Department of Public Safety says two teenagers turned in $630, and a woman gave up nearly $3,900. The department says on Facebook : “We commend you for your honesty!!”

LONDON (AP) — It was a big disappointment for Big Ben — at least for the runner in the London Marathon who decided to dress as Big Ben in the race. Lukas Bates did himself up as the famed clock tower yesterday in an effort to break the world record for a runner dressed as a landmark building — and yes, apparently there is such a mark.

BBates found that his tower was too towering. The peaked roof, which stretched nearly five feet above his head, struck the overhead scoreboard as he tried to cross the finish line. He tried repeatedly to no avail; eventually a race steward helped him get under the scoreboard. Bates also missed out on the record for running as a landmark, falling 20 minutes shy of the runner who set the mark at the 2019 Berlin Marathon.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Eflin threw a seven-hitter, the first nine-inning complete game for a Phillies pitcher since September 2016, and Philadelphia beat the Miami Marlins 5-1. The right-hander surrendered seven hits and allowed one run while striking out three. He walked none and was rarely in trouble. Eflin (3-3) induced a pair of double-play balls, including one to end the eighth inning, and threw 77 of his 107 pitches for strikes. Jean Segura had three of just four hits overall for the Phillies. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. The Phillies play again tomorrow, Tigers at Phillies, 6:30pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy singled home the tying run in the fifth inning and the go-ahead run in the seventh, boosting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 for a three-game sweep. Rich Hill made his season debut after recovering from a sprained right knee and allowed five runs _ just one earned _ and five hits in six innings. Hill struck out six, walked none and retired his last 13 batters as the Dodgers rallied from a 5-1 deficit. Cody Bellinger hit his 14th homer.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 11 San Francisco 5

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 2

Final Toronto 5 Oakland 4, 11 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 4 Detroit 1

Final Minnesota 4 Baltimore 1

Final L-A Angels 7 Kansas City 3

Final Texas 14 Seattle 1

Final Houston 4 Cleveland 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 5 Miami 1

Final N-Y Mets 5 Milwaukee 2

Final Atlanta 8 Colorado 7

Final Washington 7 San Diego 6, 11 Innings

Final St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 2

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Pittsburgh 6

Final Chi Cubs 6 Arizona 5, 15 Innings

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 112 Milwaukee 90

Final Golden State 104 Houston 100

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Carolina 2 N-Y Islanders 1

Final Colorado 4 San Jose 3

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Montreal 1 Chicago 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia at Toronto 8:00 p.m.

Portland at Denver 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

