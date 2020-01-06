Home
Job hunting? PennDOT will be hosting two job fairs and open houses

January 6, 2020

MONTOURSVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking for some new employees.

PennDOT hosting a job fair and open house this week and next week.  The opportunities are Tuesday this week and next Wednesday, January 15, both in Montoursville.   A spokeswoman says the events will be from 1pm to 8pm at their headquarters on Jordan Avenue.

They say anyone interested in a career with PennDOT is encouraged to attend the events and learn about various opportunities.  Various PennDOT employees will be on hand to answer any questions regarding employment at PennDOT.

