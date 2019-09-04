Job fair for afterschool program staff at Shikellamy

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District is in need of afterschool program staff, and the district hoping to hire candidates possibly on the spot through an upcoming job fair.

Officials from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way tell us the job fair will take place September 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the United Way office at 228 Arch Street in Sunbury. The district is looking to hire 50 new staff members.

Interested candidates should bring a resume, and they will be interviewed on the spot. Candidates may also be hired right away. The district says program staff is needed at Priestley, Chief Shikellamy, Beck, and Oaklyn Elementary Schools.

According to the United Way, programs will operate Monday through Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., starting next week and ending in June. The position is 12 hours per week. Candidates may also apply for a two or four day/week schedule.