Janet Weis Children’s Hospital receives donation from Giant

DANVILLE – The Giant Company is providing assistance to Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts. A release from the hospital says that Giant has long supported the Children’s Hospital through annual donations, but this week, they provided even more assistance with a donation of $50,000.

Chief Philanthropy Officer for Geisinger Health Foundation, Nancy Lawton-Kluck, says they are grateful for the generous gift which will be used to help equip caregivers in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Giant Company announced a total of $250,000 in donations to five hospital across Pennsylvania including Penn State Children’s Hospital, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.