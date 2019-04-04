Jail time for PSU frat members: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/4/19

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has issued jail sentences to three former Penn State fraternity members in the 2017 death of a pledge, the first defendants to face the prospect of incarceration in a case that rewrote Pennsylvania’s anti-hazing law. A Centre County judge sentenced former Beta Theta Pi members Tuesday for hazing surrounding the death of 19-year-old sophomore Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Their minimum sentences were one month, two months and three months. They might be allowed to serve them on home monitoring. Piazza drank heavily the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony and was fatally injured in a series of falls. Twenty-eight members of the now-shuttered fraternity have faced charges, although the most serious allegations of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault were dismissed or withdrawn.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A state judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that a state-brokered consent decree between health care rivals UPMC and Highmark cannot be extended beyond the end of June. Attorney General Josh Shapiro has sought to modify and extend the five-year agreement that gives Highmark members in-network access to UPMC hospitals and physicians.

Judge Robert Simpson said Wednesday that the state Supreme Court has already decided that the June 30 expiration date is an “unambiguously and material term of the consent decree.” He said the court couldn’t extend it without consent of parties since Shapiro isn’t pleading “fraud, accident or mistake.” A spokesman said Shapiro will appeal to the state’s highest court. The Highmark-UPMC business relationship had been about to end when Republican governor Tom Corbett brokered the consent decree in 2014

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is beginning its municipal identification program allowing the homeless, those in the country illegally and young people to obtain photo ID cards. Beginning Thursday, people can apply for PHL City IDs, which cost $5 to $10 or are free to those over 65. Philadelphia joins New York, Chicago, San Francisco and other cities offering such cards, which can be used as an ID within the city and to access city buildings.

Supporters view them as a boon to people without licenses and an alternative for those without valid ID cards. Opponents say such cards give people illegally in the country access to services to which they shouldn’t be entitled. Immigration advocates have voiced concerns about use of the personal information required, but officials say no copies of documents are retained.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. is agreeing to pay $1.2 million and treat polluted water seeping into the Allegheny River in Pennsylvania from a long-closed waste site, although environmental organizations called it a “slap on the wrist.” Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection and PPG signed the agreement Tuesday.

The department says that, from the 1920s until 1970, PPG used an approximately 70-acre site near its Ford City glass manufacturing plant to dump toxic waste that continues to pollute runoff and groundwater. PPG says the agreement demonstrates its commitment to address conditions at the property. PennEnvironment and the Sierra Club sued PPG in 2012, yielding a federal judge’s ruling last year that PPG is liable for the contamination. The groups say they’ll continue with their lawsuit because the agreement doesn’t require PPG to clean up the site.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing the arrest of a Chinese woman caught carrying a device containing computer malware at his private Florida club, saying it was “just a fluke situation.”

Trump told reporters as he met with senior military leaders yesterday that he’s “not concerned at all” about the weekend incident at Mar-a-Lago or whether the Chinese might be trying to conduct espionage against him.

He contends that “we have very good control.”

Trump is also commending the Secret Service, saying he “could not be happier” with their conduct and that the result was “good.” Federal officials are looking into whether the incursion was part of a larger effort to gain access to the president and do potential harm. Senate Democrats are also asking the FBI to investigate potential security vulnerabilities at the club.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials are claiming that Washington’s iconic cherry blossom trees are under a looming threat that requires emergency action. Decades of wear and tear from foot traffic, combined with rising sea levels and a deteriorating sea wall, have created a chronic flooding problem in the Tidal Basin. The man-made 107-acre reservoir is home to the highest concentration of cherry blossom trees.

Twice a day at high tide, a large stretch of sidewalk next to the Jefferson Memorial is submerged by the rising waters. Now the National Park Service, along with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is undertaking a campaign to save the Tidal Basin. In addition to rebuilding the sea wall, the groups want to improve walkways and update security systems.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears says she’s decided to focus on self-care as she goes through a rough stretch. Spears posted an image on Instagram Wednesday with the words, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.” In the caption she wrote that everyone needs “a little ‘me time,'” followed by a smile emoji.

People magazine reports citing an unnamed source that worries for her father and the need to help take care of him after a life-threatening colon rupture last year have continued to take a toll on the pop star. In January, Spears announced that she was putting her planned Las Vegas residency — and the rest of her career — on hold for the sake of her father. The 37-year-old Spears has sons aged 13 and 12.

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (AP) — Towering dinosaurs stand among fanciful mushrooms in the sloping backyard. A life-sized Fred Flintstone welcomes visitors near the front door. And by the driveway on the lawn is a giant “Yabba Dabba Do” sign in orange, purple and red.

The latest battle in the war between government rules and property rights is playing out in a posh San Francisco suburb, where a retired publishing mogul has installed an elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family. The bold, bulbous house is surrounded by Stone Age sculptures inspired by the 1960s cartoon, along with aliens and other oddities.

The controversy has sparked international media coverage and an online petition signed by thousands to preserve the attention-grabbing property, visible from a nearby highway. The 2,730-square-foot (832-square-meter) house itself is not at stake, but the town of Hillsborough says Florence Fang’s multimillion-dollar property is a public nuisance and an eyesore.

Officials filed a lawsuit in state court last month to make her remove the unpermitted garden installations. Fang does not live in the house but uses it to entertain.

An attorney for the 84-year-old says snobby officials want to squelch Fang’s constitutional right to enjoy her yard, and promises a vigorous fight.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — It can be awkward to be arrested. It’s got to be even more awkward to be arrested while sitting naked in a sauna. That’s what happened in a suburb of Stockholm — where an off-duty police officer found himself taking some steam in the same sauna as a fugitive who had dodged a jail sentence for aggravated assault, among other offenses.

After the two eyed each other, the naked police officer told the man he should consider himself under arrest. Authorities say the officer summoned colleagues to apprehend the fugitive. Other than the steamy circumstances, police say the bust “was un-dramatic” — and that the wanted man didn’t try to flee.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler O’Neill capped another St. Louis rally by driving in Kolten Wong for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Cardinals surged past the Pirates 5-4. St. Louis took advantage of another sloppy performance by Pittsburgh’s bullpen. Harrison Bader hit a two-run home run off Keone Kela in the eighth to pull the Cardinals even. Wong led off the 10th with a triple against Nick Burdi and scored when O’Neill followed two batters later with a sharp single to right.

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 33 points and 12 assists, John Collins added 25 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat Philadelphia 130-122, handing the playoff-bound 76ers their second straight loss. The Sixers began the night needing one victory and a loss by Boston to secure the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they have dropped four of six, a stretch that began with a last-second setback at Atlanta 10 days ago.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has hired Carolyn Kieger as its women’s basketball coach after she led Marquette to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. Kieger, a 2006 Marquette graduate, was 99-64 in five seasons with the Golden Eagles. She replaces Coquese Washington, who went 209-169 and made four NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Colorado 1 Tampa Bay 0, 11 Innings

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 8 Cleveland 3

Final Minnesota 7 Kansas City 6

Final Detroit 2 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Toronto 5 Baltimore 3

Final Texas 4 Houston 0

Final Boston 6 Oakland 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 1 Cincinnati 0

Final Washington 9 Philadelphia 8

Final San Diego 4 Arizona 1

Final N-Y Mets 6 Miami 4

Final St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4, 10 Innings

Final Atlanta 6 Chi Cubs 4

Final L-A Dodgers 5 San Francisco 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 114 N-Y Knicks 100

Final Indiana 108 Detroit 89

Final Chicago 115 Washington 114

Final Boston 112 Miami 102

Final Atlanta 130 Philadelphia 122

Final Toronto 115 Brooklyn 105

Final Charlotte 115 New Orleans 109

Final Minnesota 110 Dallas 108

Final Denver 113 San Antonio 85

Final Utah 118 Phoenix 97

Final Portland 116 Memphis 89

Final Houston 135 L.A. Clippers 103

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Ottawa 4 N-Y Rangers 1

Final SO Chicago 4 St. Louis 3

Final Anaheim 3 Calgary 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland 6:10 p.m.

Texas at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis 4:15 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee at Philadelphia 8:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Islanders at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved