J.T. Realmuto Grand Slam: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound after he collapsed on the field at an eastern Pennsylvania baseball park shortly before the start of a game. Allentown police say the boy was in right field at Coca-Cola Park at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a promotional event for the IronPigs’ Harry Potter Night when he fell to the ground.

Police say an X-ray at a hospital revealed that he had a bullet lodged in the back of the knee. He was taken to the trauma unit with an injury not considered life-threatening. Police say no gunshots were heard in the area and there’s no indication the shot came from within the park. A spokesman for the team declined comment.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – 50 Cent believes his art continues to imitate his life in how he gets ignored. He said during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association outside Los Angeles on Friday even though his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” was a huge seller, he did not get awards, and his Starz show “Power” keeps getting passed over by the Emmys.

He says he used the same material for “Power” as he used for his music. 50 Cent says he thinks it’s racial and adds, “People who are running and connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people.” “Power” creator Courtney Kemp jokes now they’ll never win an Emmy. “Power” will air its sixth and final season beginning Aug. 25, with the final five episodes in January.

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has guest edited the September issue of British Vogue with the theme “Forces for Change.” Royal officials say the issue coming out Aug. 2 features “change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers” and includes a conversation between Meghan and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama.

The magazine cover features 15 women including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actresses Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil and Gemma Chan, model Adwoa Aboah and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Meghan, who is on maternity leave from her royal duties, said she hopes readers will be inspired by the magazine’s focus on the “values, causes, and people making impact in the world today.” Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was featured on the magazine’s cover in 2016.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Lion King” continues its reign as box office champ. The Disney live-action re-do of the animated classic took in another $75 million in North America over the weekend _ to repeat number-one finish on the top money-earners list. So far Lion King has taken in $350 million. And that makes it the year’s fourth highest-grossing film _ after just 10 days of release.

Finishing second over the weekend is “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.” It took in just $40 million _ far shy of the Lion King’s total. But the numbers are good for director Quentin Tarantino; it represents his biggest debut ever. Number three over the weekend was “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” It was followed by “Toy Story 4” and “Crawl.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, three other Phillies went deep and Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep with a 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Aaron Nola cruised through six scoreless innings before the Braves tagged Philadelphia’s ace right-hander for four runs in the seventh.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils have the night off Monday, but will host the Giant’s Tuesday 6:30pm. When the Phils are on the air, WKOK.com and the app will have the last half hour of the WKOK Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets scored six runs in the first inning and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7, then acquired All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from Toronto. Michael Conforto sparked New York’s offense with a two-run homer in a six-run first inning against Chris Archer, and the Mets won their fourth straight game and matched their longest winning streak this season. Jason Vargas has won three straight starts. Pittsburgh has lost eight straight games and 14 of 16.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin had enough fuel in the No. 11 Toyota to pull away off the final restart in an overtime finish for his fifth victory at Pocono Raceway. Hamlin raced to his third victory of the season and 34th overall in NACAR Cup Series race, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its 11th win in 21 races this season.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 6 St. Louis 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 9

Final Minnesota 11 Chi White Sox 1

Final Kansas City 9 Cleveland 6

Final Oakland 6 Texas 5

Final L-A Angels 5 Baltimore 4

Final Seattle 3 Detroit 2, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Boston 6

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 4

Final Cincinnati 3 Colorado 2

Final N-Y Mets 8 Pittsburgh 7

Final Miami 5 Arizona 1

Final Washington 11 L-A Dodgers 4

Final Chi Cubs 11 Milwaukee 4

Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 6

