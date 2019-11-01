“It’s okay to be white” posters pop up at Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE — A number of posters with objectionable language popped up on the Susquehanna University campus Friday. The university staff, students and others were told via email, the messages, “Its OK to be white,” are inconsistent with the university’s inclusion policies.

Dr. Jonathon Green, the president of the university, said the posters turned up on University Avenue and Eighteenth Street. He said while the posters did not contain hate speech, they used language he said is widely associated with white supremacy movement.

Dr. Green asked students to be vigilant regarding these kinds of activities, and he said, “I hope this will promote conversations across campus that affirm our shared values of inclusion and push back against these acts of propaganda.” You can read his full statement at WKOK.com.

Dr. Green’s email: Dear Friends: This morning some of our colleagues and neighbors found a number of posters along University Avenue and 18th Street. They did not contain hate speech, but used language that has been associated with white supremacy movements. They were posted in violation of campus policies and promptly removed.

Sadly, these signs have been appearing at campuses for a few years. Our concern is that this action is believed to be associated with indirect recruiting tactics for these malicious organizations. We encourage all members of our community to remain vigilant and report any concerning activities. I hope this will promote conversations across campus that affirm our shared values of inclusion and push back against these acts of propaganda. Yours ever, Jonathan Green