Valley Lawmen: It’s Highway Safety Law Awareness Week across PA

SUNBURY – It’s Highway Safety Law Awareness Week across PA this week. With that, members of The Valley’s law enforcement community are highlighting certain road safety laws motorists should be paying more attention too. One of the laws highlighted in this year’s campaign is tougher penalties for Habitual DUI offenders, or motorists committing three or four DUI’s over the last 10 years.

Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch, “This has been a movement for a number of years. Pennsylvania was one of the few states, where no matter how many DUI’s you had, they were always a misdemeanor, and it sends the wrong message. If they could get help on their own they would have already, so now we need court intervention.”

Another is the Steer Clear law for emergency response areas. That means motorists are expected to change lanes or slowdown and get as far left as possible to give emergency responders room.

Pennsylvania state police spokesman Rick Blair, “It’s one of those things where really in our line of duty, a lot of police officers get hit by cars, and that’s how a lot of police officers get killed. About 15 years ago, I was hit by a car on a traffic stop. It probably happens more often than you hear about.”

Other laws being highlighted include clearing snow and ice off vehicles, automated speed enforcement in work zones, road closures for flooding, and pedestrian safety.

Michael Diehl is the Community Traffic Safety Coordinator for the Highway Safety Network. He says all motorists also need to remember to obey traffic signals, “Don’t be an aggressive driver. Don’t tailgate, don’t speed. Police are out there, we are looking for aggressive drivers. They are extremely dangerous, and we’re going to continue to look for those drivers to try to get them off the road and make them and everyone else a little bit safer.”

The campaign will run through this Saturday.