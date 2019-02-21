Iraq war veteran adds name to U.S. 12th Congressional District race

ATHENS – A decorated Iraq war veteran and businesswoman becomes the latest candidate seeking the Republican nomination to replace Tom Marino for the 12th U.S. Congressional District. The Daily Item reports Stacy Garrity of Athens, Bradford County, will join the growing list of Republican candidates for the seat on Capitol Hill.

Garrity, who’s now retired from the Army Reserves as a Colonel, is the winner of two bronze stars and a Legion of Merit. She served three tours in Iraq. Garrity is now the vice president of two divisions at Global Tungsten and Powders, a metal powder manufacturing firm in Towanda.

Garrity says she supports President Donald Trump and is for building a border wall. Garrity also supports tax cuts and she say’s she’ll fight to bring jobs to the 12th District.