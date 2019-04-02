Iranian-American author to deliver SU commencement address

SELINSGROVE – A national bestselling Iranian-American author will deliver this year’s keynote address at Susquehanna University’s commencement. In a release, the university says author Azar Nafisi will deliver the address for SU’s 161th commencement Wednesday, May 15. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. in the James W. Garrett Sports Complex Field House.

An honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree will be bestowed upon Nafisi as well. The honorary degree will also be bestowed upon former University President L. Jay Lemons and his wife Marsha. Former vice chair of Susquehanna’s Board of Trustees Peter Nunn will also receive the honor.

Nafisi is the author of the national bestseller, “Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books.” It offers a harrowing portrait of the Islamic revolution in Iron and how it affected one university professor and her students.