Investigation underway into fire and home raid in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP — An investigation is underway following a fire at a home, which was raided by state Attorney General’s Office drug officials. The Daily Item reports the home of Joseph Llewellyn at 1468 Pulaski Avenue, caught fire at 8 p.m. Sunday night. The fire spread to neighboring homes causing extensive damage.

The Daily Item says Llewellyn was arrested November 21 after law enforcement officials said he sold methamphetamine and firearms to a confidential informant. He was sent to jail on $100,000 bail, but made bail days after his arrest. A state police fire marshal was at Llewellyn’s home Monday and Tuesday investigating the cause of the fire. No other information is available at this time.