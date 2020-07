EAST CAMERON TWP – A body was found on the morning of Fourth of July in Northumberland County and Stonington State Police are investigating the matter. Stonington troopers say a known individual contacted them around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, finding the body in a wooded area near Bates Road in East Cameron Township.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and was assisted by the Northumberland County Coroner and deputy coroner on scene.