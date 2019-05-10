Investigation continues after senior prank involves students, staff at Shikellamy HS 

SUNBURY – A senior prank that was supposed to be good natured went a little too far at Shikellamy High School, and now an investigation is underway. Shikellamy School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Scholvin tells WKOK school officials discovered “decorated” classrooms at the beginning of the school day. That included live chickens, toilet paper, and flipped desks. Dr. Scholvin says however, some staff members with keys to the building let students in to perform the prank.

He says there can be discipline for the involved staff members, pending the district’s investigation. Dr. Scholvin says the students involved were remorseful and cooperative. He says the students were given a “work order” and will be cleaning up the mess as their discipline.