Into The Spin drive-in Concert for First Responders at mall

SELINSGROVE – A drive-in style concert was held for first responders and others at the Susquehanna Valley Mall Saturday evening. “Into the Spin” performed in the mall parking lot. Community first responders were admitted to the concert for free and others could attend for $10, with all money raised supporting local fire companies and emergency responders.

Into the Spin played a variety of music for those in attendance. Drummer Jeremy Hummel was glad to participate in the event, “We just thought it was a great opportunity to perform for the front line workers and first responders. We’re hoping a lot of people come out and take part and enjoy the community music while we are socially distanced at the same time.”

Hummel said first responders deserve to be recognized during this time, “It’s all the people that have been going strong throughout COVID and even locally, they told me some of the money would be going to local fire companies, so it’s good all the way across the board.”

Dozens of cars parked in the mall parking lot to enjoy the show. The concert was hosted by the Susquehanna Valley Mall and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation.