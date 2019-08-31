Interstate work continues and a bridge project begins in Montour County

DANVILLE – Two road construction projects will take place in Montour County this coming week.

On Interstate 80, beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the left lane of I-80 westbound will be closed, just west of the Danville Interchange for concrete repairs. The lane will be closed for about 10 miles in Liberty and Valley Townships. Traffic will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. on Friday, according to PennDOT. Delays are expected, especially during peak travel times. PennDOT says there have been delays lately on the highway, at this project

A bridge preservation project will also begin this week on Route 54. The bridge spanning Chillisquaque Creek, just west of Washingtonville, will be paved on Tuesday and Wednesday. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with daytime flagging. Delays are possible.