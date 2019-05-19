Interstate ‘Prank’ Injures Veteran: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/19/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — His party may be enraged by Donald Trump’s presidency, but Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden insisted Saturday that Democrats will not defeat the Republican president if they pick an angry nominee. Facing thousands of voters in his native Pennsylvania for the second time as a 2020 contender, the former vice president offered a call for bipartisan unity that seemed far more aimed at a general election audience than the fiery Democratic activists most active in the presidential primary process.

He acknowledged, however, that some believe Democrats should nominate a candidate who can tap into their party’s anti-Trump anger. “That’s what they are saying you have to do to win the Democratic nomination. Well, I don’t believe it,” Biden declared. “I believe Democrats want to unify this nation. That’s what the party’s always been about. That’s what it’s always been about. Unity.” Biden’s moderate message highlights his chief advan-tage and chief liability in the early days of the nascent presidential contest, which has so far been defined by fierce resistance to Trump on the left and equally aggressive vitriol on the right.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh is getting a spooky addition: the archives of late iconic horror filmmaker George A. Romero. Romero’s horror flicks date back to the 1968 film “Night of the Living Dead,” and many consider him the godfather of zombie cinema. The university announced the acquisition this week.

The archives will be available to scholars, students and filmmakers and include the original annotated “Night of the Living Dead” script and a foam latex zombie head. University officials say the collection will be used to build an international resource for the study of horror and science fiction. Romero came to Pittsburgh in the late 1950s to study graphic art. He launched his career with commercials and shorts, including work for Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. Romero died in 2017.

MCMURRAY, Pa. (AP) — A school district outside Pittsburgh says it’s investigating a racist Facebook post that appeared to have been published on a school board member’s personal page. Screenshots have been circulating of the since-removed post which looked like it was been made by Peters Township School Board member William Merrell.

Merrell tells WTAE-TV he was hacked two years ago, and he never made the post. He says the only reason it’s being circulated is because of Tuesday’s election. The post included a link to a list suggesting what would happen if all African Americans left the U.S. It featured a graphic with a racial slur. It looked as if Merrell posted the photo, writing “Crime in the Burgh would go down for sure.” A district spokeswoman tells the Post-Gazette they’re looking into it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an increasingly popular prank of dropping objects off interstate overpasses has claimed another victim. Somebody stole a tripod from a California Department of Transportation crew and then dropped it from an overpass onto a Sacramento freeway, impaling the lung of a passenger in a van.

The driver of the van, Tim Page, tells KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass. He says it went through his passenger’s lung and popped out.

The man survived but with broken ribs and a partially punctured lung. Authorities say a 32-year-old man they suspect threw the tripod was arrested on a warrant but may face a charge of attempted murder. Page volunteers with El Dorado Veteran Resources and had picked up his passenger, another veteran, from the airport.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Country music star Travis Tritt says his tour bus was “sideswiped” in a multi-vehicle crash that left two people dead in South Carolina. News outlets report the crash occurred early Saturday on Highway 22 in Horry County. One person suffered minor injuries. Tritt tweeted that his tour bus sustained minor damage as it swerved to try to avoid the collision.

Tritt was leaving Myrtle Beach after playing a concert there Friday night. No one on the tour bus was injured. South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins says a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction crashed into a pickup truck head-on. The victims were identified as 61-year-old Tonda Cross of Ellettsville, Indiana, and 25-year-old Charles “Cody” Wade of Horry County. Tritt says he was “shaken” by what he saw and “saddened beyond belief.”

LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey has finally received his high school diploma, more than 30 years after graduating. McConaughey was given his original diploma Friday night when he returned to his Texas alma mater to address the class of 2019. A Longview High School spokeswoman told the Longview News-Journal that graduates normally receive diploma holders during commencement ceremonies and that the actual diplomas must be picked up later.

She said McConaughey never got his. The 49-year-old graduated from Longview in 1988. He responded to receiving his diploma with one word: “proof.” McConaughey lives in Austin. He won an Oscar for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club.” He told the new graduates that he’d succeeded because he followed his heart, and that they should guard and follow theirs.

LONDON (AP) — A British restaurant has given some customers an unexpected treat, accidentally serving them a 4,500-pound ($5,760) bottle of red wine. The Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the diners “enjoyed your evening” after getting the 2001 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol instead of the 260-pound ($333) bottle they had ordered of Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001.

A restaurant spokeswoman says “it was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle” of Bordeaux. The restaurant told the employee that “one-off mistakes happen” and added “we love you anyway.” The report sparked a flurry of amused responses on Twitter, with many people asking for a table served by the same waiter and others praising Hawksmoor for its comments to its employee.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Harbaugh is in a New York sports state of mind this weekend. Michigan’s football coach visited Yankee Stadium for the first time, joined by his father and 6-year-old son to watch the Bronx Bombers take on the Tampa Bay Rays. After that, the three generations of Harbaugh boys are headed out to Long Island on Saturday to catch some major golf at the PGA Championship.

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 8 Texas 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 2 N-Y Yankees 1, 11 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 4 Toronto 1, 5 Innings

Final Oakland 4 Detroit 1

Final Cleveland 4 Baltimore 1

Final Houston 7 Boston 3

Final L-A Angels 6 Kansas City 3

Final Minnesota 18 Seattle 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1

Final Cincinnati 4 L-A Dodgers 0

Final Miami 2 N-Y Mets 0

Final Washington 5 Chi Cubs 2

Final Atlanta 4 Milwaukee 3, 10 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 7 San Diego 2

Final San Francisco 8 Arizona 5

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 110 Portland 99

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New England 0 Montreal 0

———

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis at Texas 3:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Washington 7:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Milwaukee at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at San Jose 3:00 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

N-Y Liberty at Connecticut 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas 3:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas 3:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

FC Cincinnati at Orlando 3:00 p.m.

