Intersection closures for work on Front Street in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – With Northumberland’s Duke Street project back underway, there are several streets now closed at Front Street in Northumberland. PennDOT says the contractor closed Prince and Hanover Streets at Front Street this week.

Also, North Avenue is also closed at Front Street . The closures will be in effect until the end of June. Duke Street at the intersection with Water Street was also closed Sunday and detours are in place. Parking on the detour route is also restricted.

Rush hour traffic once again has been backed up for miles at the Orange and King Street traffic lights now that the construction season is underway. PennDOT asks motorists to be patient as the work progresses in the years ahead.