Northumberland County DA: Insurance scam in the Valley

SUNBURY– Local residents who receive a letter about receiving funds from a life insurance policy from Canada should beware that it is a scam. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says a Leck Kill resident received a letter from a man named John Martinez, who claimed to be an auditor and consultant for JM Associates of Ontario. The letter stated the recipient is the beneficiary of a multi-million dollar life insurance policy belonging to a deceased relative who died more than ten years ago. The D-A says this is a scam and if you receive a letter like this, you should not fax or email Martinez as outlined in the letter. The scammer wrote in the letter that once you contact him, he would provide additional information to release the funds.