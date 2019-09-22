Inside look as CSVT bridge work continues moving forward

WINFIELD – Work continues on the $156 million CSVT river bridge at Winfield, and WKOK got an inside look at the ongoing construction.

The project recently reached a milestone, as the first few concrete decks were installed. PennDOT Assistant Construction Engineer Ted Deptula says deck pour and other ongoing work will result in a third of the bridge being almost completed, “The substructure is completed right now. The beams…there are 15 spans and 12 of the spans are completed. And then the concrete deck has just started. We had two concrete placements so far out of nine for this season, and that will finish one third of the bridge.”

When completed in 2022, the bridge will be over 4,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and 150 feet high.

Deptula says there’s a lot riding on the proper construction of the concrete deck, “There’s a lot of equipment. We want this deck to last 50 years or longer with very little maintenance. It’s going to have to withstand the elements, all the heavy trucks that are going over it, so we make sure the concrete is designed properly, made properly, and placed properly.”

Deptula says motorists won’t see crews pouring concrete, as that work is done at night because of better humidity and temperatures. You can see lots of photos of the ongoing project at WKOK.com.