Innovative Midd-West students win PennDOT litter challenge

PennDOT litter challenge won by Midd-West students

MIDDLEBURG – Students from Midd-West School District have won a PennDOT competition focused on litter control. In a release, PennDOT District 3 announced Midd-West students Chase Strohecker, Elias Swartz and Reid Dunkelberger won the Innovations Litter Challenge. PennDOT says the students were mentored by teachers Matt Dietz and Ed Gunkle.

The students’ challenge was to find a cost-effective, innovative solution that can be developed in the next five to 10 years to help PennDOT control litter along roadways. PennDOT says the Midd-West students build an Automatic Roadside Cleaner, or ARC.

It’s a rechargeable automated robot controlled through satellite GPS that would effectively clean up litter along roads and dispose it in designated dumping areas. You can see a photo of the students with their winning project at WKOK.com.