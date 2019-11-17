Inmate who allegedly received drugs from correctional officer charged with misdemeanor

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY- A drug possession charge has been filed against a Northumberland County Jail inmate.

In a release from Northumberland County District Attorney Anthony Matulewicz’s office, 24 year old Anthony Dagostino was charged with one misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance for an incident that occurred at the jail in late September 2019.

Dagostino’s charge arises from the same investigation that resulted in the arrest of former county correctional officer Christopher Guinther, who is facing felony charges for allegedly supplying Suboxone to Dagostino.

Günter’s preliminary hearing was held in magistrate John Gembic’s office on November 12. Upon conclusion of that testimony, all charges were bound over to Northumberland County Court. Dagostino’s preliminary hearing will be scheduled by Gembic within the next few weeks.