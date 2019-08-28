Inmate threatens to sue county officials

SUNBURY – A man accused of impersonating a federal agent, who’s also accused of attacking to Northumberland County Prison inmates, is threatening to sue county officials. The Daily Item reports 57-year-old Michael Robinson, who has addressed in Shamokin and Bloomsburg, will be defending himself after threatening to sue the Northumberland County Special Conflicts office.

The Daily Item says Robinson rejected the legal representation of Chief Public Defender Ed Greco in district court. The county DA’s office tells The Daily Item Robinson was granted a delay, but the preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled. County Detective Degg Stark also told The Daily Item Robinson was not cooperative.