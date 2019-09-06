Inmate relatives still have questions after his death: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scoers & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/6/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a 21-year-old inmate who died under mysterious circumstances says they still have questions after a coroner ruled he died of natural causes. Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said Thursday that Ty’rique Riley had brain swelling and blood vessels and clots in his lungs.

He says he doesn’t know what caused it but that it could have been a virus, cocaine or both. He says cocaine was found in Riley’s system.

Family attorney Riley H. Ross III says the coroner’s report will be reviewed by an independent expert. He says the prison should have taken Riley to the hospital much sooner for treatment. Ross also says the family isn’t satisfied with the results of the investigation.

BENEZETTE, Pa. (AP) — A bull elk is back in the wilds of Elk County after a team from the Pennsylvania Game Commission freed it from a tangle of fence. The agency said it received multiple calls on Wednesday morning that reported the animal had been caught up in more than 20 feet of woven wire fencing near the town of Benezette.

The elk had wrapped the fencing around both antlers and became stuck beside a tree. Game wardens worked with an elk biologist aide to sedate and free the bull, which was exhausted but in excellent health. He was fitted with a GPS collar.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia has been grilling the city’s top federal prosecutor over his opposition to a supervised injection site meant to address the opioid crisis. U.S. Attorney William McSwain accuses the nonprofit leaders backing the plan of “hubris” for thinking they can break the law.

Supporters of the proposed Safehouse site include Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner and former Gov. Ed Rendell.

They believe the program would reduce the city’s 1,100 annual overdose deaths and help steer users into treatment. McSwain says they should take the fight to Congress, not the courthouse. He’s asked the judge to find the plan violates the Controlled Substances Act by inviting people to use drugs on the property. Safehouse lawyers say it’s not illegal to stand nearby with life-saving medical help.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has donated the monetary award for its Pulitzer Prize to help repair the synagogue where 11 people died in a massacre last year. Staffers won the award on April 15 for their coverage of the October shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. Along with one of the highest honors for journalistic achievement, the newsroom was awarded $15,000.

The Post-Gazette reports that publisher John Robinson Block suggested donating the money to the congregation to help repair their bullet-riddled temple. Keith Burris is the newspaper’s executive editor. He presented the check to Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and president of the congregation, Samuel Schachner, on Aug. 29. The synagogue thanked the newspaper in a Facebook post, saying “Pittsburgh is truly home to some amazing neighbors!”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state commission that creates sentencing policy for Pennsylvania’s criminal courts is approving a new risk-assessment formula to help judges determine which defendants aren’t likely to be violent reoffenders, but critics say it’s based on discriminatory data and could expand prison ranks. The Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing voted 7-2 on Thursday to approve the formula.

The vote comes nine years after lawmakers ordered it to help curb Pennsylvania’s then-rising prison population by using alternative forms of punishment for offenders who aren’t threats to public safety. One criticism is that the formula considers a defendant’s criminal history, which critics say discriminates against minorities who are disproportionately policed. The commission suggests the formula could lead to increased use of sentencing alternatives and more limited use of probation. It’s to start in 2020.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is again attacking Debra Messing, calling the liberal activist and “Will & Grace” star a racist and saying she should be fired from the NBC sitcom. Messing apologized earlier this week after tweeting in support of an Alabama church sign which reads “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.” Trump tweeted Thursday that Messing was being held to a different standard than what was used for Roseanne Barr, whose show “Roseanne” was cancelled in 2018 by ABC after she made racist comments about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue?” the president wrote about Messing, who has previously asked that names of attendees at an upcoming Beverly Hills event for Trump be made public.

NBC has already said “Will & Grace” will end its revival run after three seasons in 2020 .

When the comedy first aired from 1998-2006, it was a groundbreaker for its depiction of gay friends Will and Jack, played by Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes. Messing won an Emmy Award in 2003 for playing the title character Grace.

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after being fired by NBC due to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, Billy Bush is hoping to use his experience in television’s wilderness to his advantage in his new job. Bush begins Monday as host of the revamped pop culture news show, “Extra.” He was a rising star just hired as a host on the “Today” show when tape emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign of him laughing to lewd remarks made by Donald Trump before an appearance on “Access Hollywood” 11 years earlier.

Following an outcry, Trump was elected president. Bush lost his job. That gave him a unique view from the inside of a media maelstrom, and he’s using it as a selling point to land interviews with celebrities in similar situations. The idea: I, more than anyone, know what you’re going through and I’m not going to make things worse. “I’ve already connected with several people I’m watching right now getting the flogging and the public shaming and the cancel culture and all that,” he said. “I’m the first one to reach out and say, ‘you know you’re in good hands with me.’

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a burglar broke into a Florida home, cooked himself an early morning meal and told the resident there to “go back to sleep.” The home’s occupant told investigators he awoke to discover the man cooking and eating sometime after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Fox 13 in Tampa reported the burglar ran from the house when the resident called 911.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the suspect in a wooded and swampy area behind the home. Deputies said Gavin Crim, a 19-year-old Marine, allegedly entered the home through an unlocked rear door. An arrest report mentioned that the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is tackling a new frontier: love. Facebook Dating, its matchmaking service already available in Brazil and 18 other countries, arrived in the U.S. yesterday. But after years of privacy missteps by the social network, will people trust Facebook with their love lives? It makes sense for Facebook to formally enter the dating market.

Apps like Tinder already use its data to suggest matches, and let people log in using their Facebook accounts. Facebook Dating is a new way to keep people using Facebook more often and longer. Facebook insists it won’t use information gleaned from users’ dating profiles for advertising and says there won’t be ads on Facebook Dating. But some users are apprehensive, given the company’s multiple stumbles over protecting people’s private information.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Phillip Ervin homered leading off the 11th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Philadelphia 4-3 to drop the Phillies four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s second wild card. Ervin hit an opposite-field drive to right off Nick Vincent that barely eluded Bryce Harper’s attempt at a leaping catch. Ervin’s sixth home run this season and the second game-ending homer of his career gave the Reds their second straight win and a four-game split.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Mets tonight and we’ll join the game in-progress after the Shikellamy football game. WKOK.com and the SBC app will have CBS Sportsradio.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Moran became the first player in major league history to make his debut while facing his brother on the mound, striking out younger sibling Colin in the Marlins’ 10-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Brian entered in the fourth inning with the Marlins trailing 5-2. After Bryan Reynolds led off with a groundout, Colin stepped to the plate having doubled in each of his first two at-bats. Brian fell behind 3-1 before throwing back-to-back sliders to strike out Colin looking.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeSean Jackson has been waiting months for this. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will play his first game since returning to the Philadelphia Eagles in March against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When the New England Patriots unveil their sixth championship banner on Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a close-up view. The last team to beat New England _ in Week 15 last year _ the Steelers missed the playoffs while the Patriots went back to the NFL title game for the second year in a row. Now, the only other franchise to win six Super Bowls will be in town for the defending champions’ season opener, as both teams begin their quest for a seventh. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

