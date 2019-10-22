PSP Investigator: Inmate found dead at SCI-Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP – No cause of death is known for an inmate at found dead at SCI-Coal Township Monday night. The state Department of Corrections tells us Stonington State police, Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley and SCI Superintendent Thomas McGinley are in on the investigation. The department says 51-year-old Basilio Davilia was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

According to the Department of Corrections, Davilia had been at SCI-Coal Township since March for illegally possessing firearms in Philadelphia County. Davilia was serving a two and a half to five year sentence.