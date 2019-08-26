Inmate facing more charges after assaults on fellow inmates

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County Prison inmate who was recently jailed for impersonating a federal agent is facing more charges for various assaults and threats while incarcerated. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us Michael Robinson, who has addresses in Shamokin and Bloomsburg, attacked two inmates since his August 15 incarceration.

The first incident occurred August 15 when he verbally provoked another inmate into a fight. Then August 21, Robinson allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on a cellmate immediately after his restraints were removed by a correctional officer. The inmate that Robinson attacked was will in his restraints and couldn’t defend himself. Officers then used an electronic incapacitation device on Robinson so officers could gain control of Robinson.

The DA says Robinson also allegedly refused to follow officers’ orders and has on at least one occasion, threatened a supervisory staff member with physical assault. Charges were filed in district court and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled within the next few weeks.