Northumberland County DA: Inmate faces charges of vandalism in jail

SUNBURY – An inmate at the Northumberland County Jail is facing criminal charges after an incident involving damages at the prison. A release from District Attorney, Tony Matulewicz, says charges were filed against 21-year old Reynoldo Vera-Aponte after reports he intentionally damaged a cell block computer kiosk, resulting in $2,500 in damages.

Vera-Aponte faces misdemeanor charges of Institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge, John Gembic, and a preliminary hearing is set within the next few weeks. Restitution in the amount of $2,500 is being sought in connection with the charges.