Inmate dies at Northumberland County Prison

COAL TOWNSHIP – An inmate death has been reported for the first time in the newly opened Northumberland County Prison. Warden Bruce Kovach tells us the incident occurred Sunday at 5:15 p.m. Kovach says 45-year-old Tara Yancheski was found unresponsive by her cell mates and medical personnel were unable to revive her.

He says, keeping with the prison’s protocol, Coal Township Police, the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office, and the county DA’s investigative branch responded. County Coroner James Kelley tells us an autopsy and toxicology testing was done Tuesday in Allentown. He says his office is awaiting those results before providing any further updates. Kovach says Yancheski was serving time on a parole violation.