Inmate charged with providing fake urine during a drug test

SUNBURY – A Northumberland County inmate has been accused of providing a fake urine sample during a required drug test. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said 51-year-old Nicholas Villarreal gave the fake urine sample during a drug test on February 7 at the Northumberland County Probation Office.

A probation officer became suspicious when Villarreal failed to follow specific orders and decided to search him. The officer claims Villarreal had a suspicious bandage on his leg. After a search, a small rubber device was recovered from his underwear. Villarreal allegedly admitted to possessing the fake urine kit due to recent methamphetamine use.