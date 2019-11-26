Inmate charged with drug possession

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County Prison inmate is facing charges after sneaking in drugs into the jail. County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us the incident was first reported November 13. The DA says 32-year-old Jonathan Boardman first denied having drugs on him when confronted by officers by later officers found the drugs.

Then in an interview days later, the DA says Boardman confessed to the drug possession, he faces one felony charge of possessing contraband and a misdemeanor drug possession charge. A preliminary hearing is pending.