Inmate charged in attack on Records Officer in Northumberland

SUNBURY — An inmate attack at the Northumberland County Prison leaves a prison records officer injured and an inmate facing new charges. The county DA’s office says inmate David Klinger, Jr. attacked a prison staffer. The Records Officer was unable to get the upper hand in the attack and it took several prison personnel to subdue the inmate.

According to the DA’s office, the officer suffered injuries to his face, neck and leg during the attack, and two other officers were also injured in the confrontation.

The investigation into this matter was conducted by DA Tony Matulewicz’s office, and Klinger will be arraigned on new charges. Klinger is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, and many misdemeanor counts including simple assault and strangulation.