Inmate charged for possessing stun gun

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County Prison inmate is facing charges for possessing a stun gun. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz says 31-year-old Prenden Heintzelman was being searched by jail staff when the stun gun was discovered. He also confessed to owning the device.

The DA says Heintzelman has a previous conviction for a drug related felony as was prohibited from possessing the stun gun. He faces one count of unlawful possession of an electronic incapacitation device. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled within the next few weeks.