Inmate charged for attack on another inmate

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County Prison inmate is facing charges after authorities say she perpetrated an unprovoked attack on another inmate. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz tells us the incident occurred August 4.

The DA says 28-year-old Jennifer Broscious struck another female inmate during an alleged argument over food trays. He says the victim sustained face and head injuries. Broscious was not injured. Broscious is charged with simple assault and harassment. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in district court within the next few weeks.