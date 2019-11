COAL TOWNSHIP – State police were called to the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township for an inmate on inmate assault November 3. An investigation revealed an inmate, 46-year old-Marcus Stockton of Coal Township physically assaulted another inmate.

He allegedly used a weapon made of 2 padlocks inside of a sock, causing serious injuries to the victim. Felony aggravated assault charges have been filed with magisterial district court.