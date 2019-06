SELINSGROVE – A Sunbury man was injured in a crash early Saturday morning in southern Snyder County, near Port Trevorton. State Police in Selinsgrove say 24-year old Trevor Klick was traveling north on Old Trail Road around 2:45 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Reports say Klick suffered serious injuries in that crash, but a nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center had no additional information on his condition at this time.