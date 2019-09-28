Injuries in Bloomsburg Fair helicopter crash, no names out yet

BLOOMSBURG — There are reports of injuries when a helicopter, being used for rides, crashed into a parking lot at the fairgrounds. Bloomsburg police and fire crews remain on the scene and details are not being disclosed yet. The 7:30pm incident was reported to include entrapment, but there has been word that everyone is now out of the aircraft. The helicopter was heavily damaged and several cars were damaged.

The small helicopter was being used for rides from paying customers. A Berks County man, a pilot of the aircraft, died in 2013 when he walked into the spinning rotor of the helicopter at the fair.