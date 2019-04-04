‘Indirect threat’ caused lockdown at Shamokin Jr./Sr. High School

SHAMOKIN – The school day is back to normal at the Shamokin Junior/Senior High School after a lock down Thursday morning. The Daily Item reports an ‘indirect threat’ was discovered this morning, causing school officials to lock down the school as a precaution. We’re working to gather more details about that incident.

The Daily Item also says law enforcement conducted a sweep of the building after school hours last week. That was due to a message found written on a bathroom wall. Nothing was found during that search.