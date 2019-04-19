Inaugural “Fair Queen” competition at Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG– For the first time this year, the Bloomsburg Fair will have a “Fair Queen.” The inaugural Bloomsburg Fair Queen competition is being sponsored by First Keystone Community Bank. It will fall under the umbrella of the PA State Fair Queen program. The queen and an alternate will be chosen to represent the Bloomsburg Fair at many other county fairs and other functions.

The idea is for the queen to promote greater understanding and awareness of the fair and local agriculture and education. Contestant registration forms for those aged 16 to 20 who would like to compete are available by emailing [email protected]. Applications must be submitted by May 1 and the competition will be on June 22 and 23.