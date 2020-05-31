In-person and virtual vigils being held in memory of George Floyd

LEWISBURG – The HUB for Progress, based in Lewisburg, released information for a virtual vigil in honor of victims of police brutality and racial profiling, in collaboration with the emerging Lycoming Tri-County NAACP. Locally, the group is focusing on a vigil-in-place this evening from 8:50 to 9:30 p.m. as an opportunity to stand in solidarity with black lives.

In addition, there will be online programming all day today, starting with a noon Kneel and Remember Rally centered in Philadelphia, but able to be joined remotely.

To join the evening Vigil-in-Place, the group says you can either conduct your own vigil offline, observe online, or participate through Zoom.

A memorial is also being planned in Selinsgrove in honor of George Floyd, the man killed during police action in Minnesota. A solidarity candlelight walk will take place this evening at 9 p.m. and will leave from Sharon Lutheran Church on Market Street.

To access the Zoom, use this link: bit.ly/Vigil-in-Place. Please note that registration is required.

If you do not want to be directly part of the Zoom gallery of candlelight, the Zoom will also be streamed through facebook (https://bit.ly/TheHUB4Progress) and youtube (https://bit.ly/VigilInPlaceYoutTube) with links available through The HUB for Progress.