Home
Improvements coming to Northumberland County sewer systems

Improvements coming to Northumberland County sewer systems

WKOK Staff | October 17, 2019 |

HARRISBURG-  Some state money is coming to Northumberland County to upgrade a sewer system.   Governor Tom Wolf recently announced state money for water infrastructure projects in the commonwealth.  One of those projects is in Upper Augusta Township to install a sanitary sewer system and extension line in the village of Mount Pleasant.

 

The project will eliminate 46 septic tanks and eliminate the use of a non-compliant wastewater plant.  The township received a $250,000 loan and a grant of almost three million dollars.  The governor says the money will come through PENNVEST and invest $98 million for 16 sites to improve drinking water and storm water projects.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff