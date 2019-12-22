Impaired-driving crackdowns to be enforced in Valley

LEWISBURG – More impaired-driving crackdowns as the holiday week approaches. During a press conference Friday at the Union County Courthouse, several individuals representing law enforcement agencies announced they’ll be conducting ‘Operation Safe Holiday’ through January 1.

Involved are the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Shamokin Dam Police, Mifflinburg Police and others.

Officers warn they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and regular traffic safety patrols, focusing on impaired driving. When it comes to drinking or even taking prescription drugs before driving this holiday week, officers remind motorists ‘ If you Feel Different, You Drive Different.’

You can hear a PennDOT representative discussing this topic on a recent WKOK Sunrise appearance, that interview is on our podcast page. Kimberly Smith talked about distracted driving, buzzed driving and marijuana impairment while driving.