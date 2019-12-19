UPDATE: 2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on I-80

WHITE DEER — A section of Interstate 80 westbound remains closed in White Deer Township, Union County, hours after a multi-vehicle wreck in snow squalls left two people dead and dozens injured.

Westbound traffic is being diverted while wreckers remove 15 to 20 cars and trucks. State transportation officials say the crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 202 blinding snow made the highway slick. The interstate is scheduled to reopen around noon Thursday.

Union County’s coroner confirmed a fatality and the Montour County coroner said a second person died at Geisinger. Geisinger officials tell us three patients are still being cared for, all in fair condition.

Officials at Evangelical Community Hospital tell us it received 39 patients, and of those, four were transferred to other facilities. One patient was admitted and 34 were treated and discharged.

The interstate was completely closed for 34 miles in both directions until eastbound lanes reopened five hours later.