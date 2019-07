UNION COUNTY – All of I-80 westbound heading out of the Valley is open after a tractor-trailer fire caused a lane restriction early Wednesday morning. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the incident was first reported just before 1:30 a.m. along I-80 west at mile marker 207. That’s three miles after the Lewisburg exit.

A lane restriction was in place while crews cleared the scene. No injuries have been reported.