BUCKHORN – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia and Montour Counties are advised the highway is closed west of the Exit 232 (Buckhorn) due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Both travel lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured via Routes 42, 11 and 54. Motorists can re-enter the interstate at the Danville interchange.

The Roadway will remain closed for several hours and motorists are encouraged to utilize the designated detour route.